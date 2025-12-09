NHS boss calls for people to wear masks in public as ‘tidal wave’ of flu strikes
- NHS Providers chief Daniel Elkeles has urged people with flu or cold symptoms to wear masks in public due to a "tidal wave" of illness and a "very nasty strain of flu" spreading earlier than usual in the UK.
- Elkeles highlighted that warm and wet conditions are ideal for flu transmission, stressing the importance of re-adopting infection control habits learned during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The number of people hospitalised with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year, significantly higher than in previous years, with a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain dominating cases.
- He warned that the peak of this flu season could be worse than previous winters and urged eligible individuals to get their flu vaccine, which the UKHSA confirms offers good protection.
- Elkeles also expressed concern about the upcoming strike by resident doctors, stating it could harm patients, and called for the doctors and Government to find common ground to avert the industrial action.