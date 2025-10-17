Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The seven banks offering customers cash incentives before Christmas

Martin Lewis shares how to get a free £400 before Christmas
  • Money expert Martin Lewis has advised how individuals can secure a financial boost of up to £400 by switching bank accounts in time for Christmas.
  • There are currently seven banks offering cash incentives and additional perks, such as cashback and high interest rates, to new customers.
  • Lewis described this period as the "sweet spot" for bank switching, with payouts for prompt action expected around early December.
  • While Barclays offers the highest bonus of £400, it is exclusive to high earners, but several other significant offers are available for most savers.
  • Notable switching deals include £150 from TSB (potentially £210 with cashback), £200 from Lloyds, and £175 from First Direct, Nationwide, and NatWest.
