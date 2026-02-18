Martin Lewis issues new ‘money makeover’ advice that can save people thousands
- Money expert Martin Lewis advises a 'money makeover' to help households save thousands of pounds annually on bills amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.
- Many mobile phone users are out of contract and could save by switching to cheaper SIM-only deals; texting 'INFO' to 85075 reveals contract status.
- Households should review bank statements for unwanted subscriptions, direct debits, and Continuous Payment Authorities, contacting companies before cancelling.
- Considering a fixed-tariff energy deal could lead to significant savings, with some rates currently up to 14 per cent lower than the energy price cap.
- Shopping for new broadband deals can save hundreds, and challenging council tax banding could result in lower bills and even backdated refunds for those incorrectly categorised.
