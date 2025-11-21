Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals the ‘real’ Ofgem energy price cap rise for certain households

  • Energy regulator Ofgem announced a 0.2 per cent increase in the energy price cap on Friday (21 November), effective from 1st January 2026, raising it to £1,758 annually.
  • This cap rise only impacts consumers not currently on a fixed or special energy tariff.
  • Martin Lewis described the 0.2 per cent rise as a "red herring" on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, suggesting the true impact is different.
  • The MoneySavingExpert founder highlighted that electricity unit rates are set to increase by 5.1 per cent, from 26.3p to 27.7p.
  • Conversely, gas unit rates are projected to decrease by 5.7 per cent, meaning heavy electricity users without gas could face an average rise of 3 to 4 per cent.
