Martin Lewis reveals how energy billpayers can claim back hundreds in credit

Martin Lewis issues November warning to claim back hundreds of pounds
  • Martin Lewis has revealed that energy billpayers could be sitting on hundreds of pounds of unclaimed energy credit.
  • The MoneySavingExpert founder stated on his ITV show that energy firms are reportedly holding over £3bn of customers' money.
  • Direct debit customers accumulate this credit during the summer months when their energy usage is typically lower.
  • Lewis identified November as the period when this credit reaches its maximum level.
  • He advised that if a billpayer has more than two months' worth of direct debit payments in credit, they should request the excess amount back from their energy provider.
