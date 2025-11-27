Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis issues verdict on the Isa changes in Reeves’ Budget

Martin Lewis urges 400,000 minimum wage workers to check if they're being underpaid
  • The Labour autumn Budget announced a reduction in the cash ISA limit from £20,000 to £12,000, while the stocks and shares ISA limit will remain at £20,000.
  • This change is intended to incentivise younger savers to invest, with individuals over 65 years old being exempt from the new limit.
  • Money expert Martin Lewis criticised the reduction, calling it the 'wrong move' and advocating for better financial education and incentives for investing rather than a 'stick approach'.
  • Lewis conceded that the new £12,000 limit for cash ISAs remains relatively high for the majority of savers, requiring significant monthly savings to maximise.
  • Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, also expressed concern, urging the Chancellor to reconsider the 'ill-thought-out' reforms and gather evidence for effective ISA changes.
