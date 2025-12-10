Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First human mission to Mars must focus on finding life, report urges

  • A major new report suggests that searching for evidence of life should be the main scientific objective for the first human missions to Mars.
  • The 240-page report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) makes a strong case for human exploration over robotic tools alone, citing the unique scientific discoveries humans could achieve.
  • Co-chair Linda T. Elkins-Tanton said that the first human landing on Mars will be a significant moment for human space exploration, akin to the first Moon landing.
  • The report offers recommendations to Nasa as the US space agency prepares its roadmap for sending astronauts to the Martian surface in the 2030s.
  • It outlines 11 science priorities, such as searching for resources and assessing habitability, to be achieved across four possible three-mission campaigns, including setting up a science lab and returning samples to Earth.
