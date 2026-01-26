Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts uncover Mars’s surprising influence on Earth

Blue Origin Launches ‘New Glenn’ Rocket with NASA’s Twin Mars Spacecraft
  • New research reveals that Mars, despite its smaller size and vast distance, significantly influences Earth's long-term climate patterns, including the conditions that trigger ice ages.
  • Professor Stephen Kane from the University of California launched a research project to investigate the gravitational influence of Mars on Earth's climate, initially assuming it would be minimal.
  • Instead of relying on deep-sea sediment layers, Kane's team conducted extensive computer simulations of the solar system's behaviour and long-term variations in Earth's orbit and tilt.
  • These simulations demonstrated that Mars's gravitational pull plays a crucial role in shaping Earth's Milankovitch cycles, which are fundamental to understanding the onset and conclusion of ice ages.
  • The computer models specifically identified Mars's influence on shorter climate cycles lasting around 100,000 years and 2.3 million years, impacting the fluctuating ice levels within major ice ages.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in