Iconic M&S treats to be sold in new country

Marks and Spencer sues Aldi over Colin the caterpillar cake
  • Marks & Spencer is introducing its iconic food products to Australia for the first time through a new partnership with Coles supermarket stores.
  • The initial range, available from Wednesday, 19 November, will feature popular items such as Percy Pigs, Colin the Caterpillar cakes, Scottish Shortbread, and Luxury Gold Tea.
  • The product selection is planned to expand to over 200 items next year, including limited-edition seasonal ranges like the Very Moreish Munch Tin.
  • This initiative underscores M&S's strategic ambition to significantly grow its international wholesale business, building on a successful collaboration with Target in the United States.
  • Both M&S and Coles expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, aiming to offer Australian customers a taste of “the very best of British” and capitalise on global growth opportunities.
