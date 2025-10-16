The chocolate product recalled by M&S
- Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for its milk chocolate honeycomb due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts.
- The recall specifically affects 120g bags with a best-before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242, and barcode 0917568/29143603.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has advised customers with peanut allergies not to consume the product and to return it to any M&S store for a full refund.
- M&S apologised to shoppers, stating that customer safety is paramount and the recall is a precautionary measure.
- This incident follows a similar recall by Aldi earlier in the week for ice cream containing undeclared wheat.