Thirty people injured in suspected carbon monoxide leak at M&S
- A Marks & Spencer store in Charlton, south east London, has been temporarily closed following a suspected carbon monoxide incident.
- Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.
- Thirty people were treated for chemical inhalation at the scene, with 11 patients subsequently taken to hospital and 19 discharged.
- Firefighters detected elevated carbon monoxide readings within the building and carried out ventilation.
- The store remained closed on Tuesday afternoon as M&S investigated the incident, with a local councillor urging people to avoid the area.