Thirty people injured in suspected carbon monoxide leak at M&S

Thirty people were treated for chemical inhalation, with 11 hospitalised
Thirty people were treated for chemical inhalation, with 11 hospitalised (PA Wire)
  • A Marks & Spencer store in Charlton, south east London, has been temporarily closed following a suspected carbon monoxide incident.
  • Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, were called to the scene on Tuesday morning.
  • Thirty people were treated for chemical inhalation at the scene, with 11 patients subsequently taken to hospital and 19 discharged.
  • Firefighters detected elevated carbon monoxide readings within the building and carried out ventilation.
  • The store remained closed on Tuesday afternoon as M&S investigated the incident, with a local councillor urging people to avoid the area.
