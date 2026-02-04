Sacked bus driver reveals whether he would return to former job
- A London bus driver, Mark Hehir, was sacked by Metroline after he chased a thief to recover a passenger's stolen necklace.
- An employment tribunal has upheld his dismissal, a decision that has sparked significant public outcry.
- Over 125,000 people have signed a petition in support of Mr Hehir, and a GoFundMe page has raised over £28,000.
- Justice Secretary David Lammy publicly backed Mr Hehir, calling him 'a hero' who “deserves our support”.
- Mr Hehir, who expressed being “dumbfounded” by the verdict, is seeking an apology and compensation for lost earnings from Metroline, but does not wish to return to his former role.
