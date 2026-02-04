Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hero bus driver ‘didn’t deserve’ to lose his job

Passenger whose necklace was stolen speaks out after 'hero' bus driver sacked
  • Bus driver Mark Hehir was dismissed by Metroline after intervening to retrieve a passenger's stolen necklace and then defending himself and the passenger from the thief.
  • The passenger, Katalin Kaszas, whose necklace was stolen, expressed guilt over Hehir's dismissal and stated he “didn't deserve” to be sacked, believing his actions prevented further harm.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy called Mr Hehir a 'hero' in the House of Commons, while shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan urged Metroline to apologise.
  • Over 125,000 people have signed a petition supporting Mr Hehir, and a GoFundMe page has raised more than £28,000 for him.
  • An employment tribunal upheld Metroline's decision to sack Mr Hehir, despite a police review concluding he used ”proportionate and necessary” force in self-defence.
