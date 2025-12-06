Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump was ‘furious’ with her

MTG fires back at Trump's 'traitor' jibes as she backs Epstein victims

Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed in a CBS News' 60 Minutes interview that Donald Trump was "extremely angry" with her for signing a petition to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files.

Greene stated her belief that women trafficked and abused by Epstein "deserve everything they're asking" for the files to be made public.

Trump reportedly told Greene that releasing the files "was going to hurt people," explaining his fury.

This incident is part of an escalating public dispute between Greene and Trump, who has previously branded her "Marjorie Traitor Greene" and a "ranting lunatic."

Greene has accused Trump of putting her life in danger with "unwarranted and vicious attacks" and criticised "MAGA Inc" for its priorities.

