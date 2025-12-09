Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Trump ‘toxic’ on CNN
- Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized Fox News for allegedly banning her from its programs following her public rift with Donald Trump and her resignation from Congress.
- Greene, who recently resigned from Congress, has increasingly appeared on CNN, a network she now praises, contrasting with her previous alignment with Trump's views on "fake news".
- She apologised for her "toxic" political rhetoric last month and stated that Trump is a "leader" in the "political industrial complex" contributing to the divisive climate.
- Greene revealed she has received over 773 death threats, including one against her son, which she attributes to Trump's attacks and claims that she is a "traitor".
- She defended her decision to leave Congress, refuting claims that she is only doing so for her pension and questioning if she should have to endure threats like Charlie Kirk.