Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Trump ‘toxic’ on CNN

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she no longer gets invited on Fox News after Trump break up
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized Fox News for allegedly banning her from its programs following her public rift with Donald Trump and her resignation from Congress.
  • Greene, who recently resigned from Congress, has increasingly appeared on CNN, a network she now praises, contrasting with her previous alignment with Trump's views on "fake news".
  • She apologised for her "toxic" political rhetoric last month and stated that Trump is a "leader" in the "political industrial complex" contributing to the divisive climate.
  • Greene revealed she has received over 773 death threats, including one against her son, which she attributes to Trump's attacks and claims that she is a "traitor".
  • She defended her decision to leave Congress, refuting claims that she is only doing so for her pension and questioning if she should have to endure threats like Charlie Kirk.
In full

