US forces ‘attempting to seize’ Venezuela-linked Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic
- The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker following a pursuit lasting over two weeks across the Atlantic.
- The tanker, previously known as Bella-1 and now Marinera under a Russian flag, had evaded a US maritime 'blockade' and rebuffed US Coast Guard boarding efforts.
- US officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed the operation is being carried out by the US Coast Guard and military.
- Russian military vessels, including a submarine, were reported to be in the general vicinity when the operation took place.
- This seizure is part of US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela, with another Venezuela-linked tanker also intercepted in Latin American waters.