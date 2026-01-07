Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US forces ‘attempting to seize’ Venezuela-linked Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic

Trump admits oil companies knew about attack on Venezuela but congress did not
  • The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker following a pursuit lasting over two weeks across the Atlantic.
  • The tanker, previously known as Bella-1 and now Marinera under a Russian flag, had evaded a US maritime 'blockade' and rebuffed US Coast Guard boarding efforts.
  • US officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed the operation is being carried out by the US Coast Guard and military.
  • Russian military vessels, including a submarine, were reported to be in the general vicinity when the operation took place.
  • This seizure is part of US President Donald Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela, with another Venezuela-linked tanker also intercepted in Latin American waters.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in