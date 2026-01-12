Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Marine Le Pen’s political fate is hanging in the balance

  • Far-right politician Marine Le Pen has launched an appeal against her conviction for embezzling millions from the European Parliament, with the aim of running for President in 2027.
  • She was previously handed a four-year prison sentence and a five-year ban from public office after being found guilty of diverting over €3m (£2.5m) of EU funds to pay party members.
  • Le Pen, leader of France’s populist National Rally (RN) party, denies any wrongdoing, labelling the ruling a "political decision" and a "violation of the rule of law."
  • The appeal process, which involves a complete rehearing of the case, has been fast-tracked by the court, with a ruling anticipated in summer 2026.
  • Should her appeal succeed, Le Pen will be eligible to contest the 2027 presidential election; however, if it fails, the RN has a "Plan B" in her protégé, Jordan Bardella.
