Marine Le Pen fighting to save her political future as she admits ‘mistake’ at trial

Le Pen has acknowledged 'a mistake'
Le Pen has acknowledged 'a mistake' (The Associated Press)
  • French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is currently facing an appeals trial in Paris over accusations of misusing European Union parliamentary funds.
  • Le Pen acknowledged 'a mistake' where some EU-paid parliamentary aides also worked for her party, the National Front, but firmly denied being at the centre of a fraudulent system.
  • The trial aims to overturn a March 2025 ruling that found her guilty, imposing a five-year ban from elected office, two years of house arrest, and a two-year suspended sentence.
  • The original Paris court ruling stated her party siphoned off 2.9 million euros from the EU Parliament, describing it as a 'fraudulent system' and 'democratic bypass'.
  • The appeals court's decision, anticipated before the summer, will significantly impact her eligibility for the 2027 presidential election, with Jordan Bardella named as her successor if she is barred.
