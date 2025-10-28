Over half delay end-of-life planning until health declines, survey finds
- Marie Curie has published an end-of-life checklist, curated by clinicians, to encourage the public to plan for their final wishes.
- The comprehensive document covers five categories, including legal and financial matters, care for pets and social media accounts, advance care plans, funeral arrangements and creating lasting memories.
- A recent survey by Marie Curie found that 56 per cent of people delay end-of-life thoughts until their health significantly deteriorates, with 63 per cent admitting this delay could create added stress.
- The survey also revealed that 36 per cent of individuals have not considered end-of-life care, and many avoid the topic due to it being taboo, frightening, or to avoid burdening their families.
- Marie Curie nurses highlight that documenting and sharing end-of-life preferences can significantly reduce pressure on loved ones and increase the likelihood of receiving the desired care.