Over half delay end-of-life planning until health declines, survey finds

Aine Fox
Helen McCrory explains how she became involved with Marie Curie
  • Marie Curie has published an end-of-life checklist, curated by clinicians, to encourage the public to plan for their final wishes.
  • The comprehensive document covers five categories, including legal and financial matters, care for pets and social media accounts, advance care plans, funeral arrangements and creating lasting memories.
  • A recent survey by Marie Curie found that 56 per cent of people delay end-of-life thoughts until their health significantly deteriorates, with 63 per cent admitting this delay could create added stress.
  • The survey also revealed that 36 per cent of individuals have not considered end-of-life care, and many avoid the topic due to it being taboo, frightening, or to avoid burdening their families.
  • Marie Curie nurses highlight that documenting and sharing end-of-life preferences can significantly reduce pressure on loved ones and increase the likelihood of receiving the desired care.
