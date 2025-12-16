Maria Machado suffers serious injury in daring bid to reach Nobel prize ceremony
- Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader, suffered a fractured vertebra during a perilous three-day journey from Venezuela to Oslo.
- She undertook the daring voyage, involving disguises and a small fishing boat through choppy waters, to collect her Nobel Peace Prize in Norway, defying a decade-long travel ban.
- The journey, which included passing through 10 military checkpoints and informing the US military of her movements, caused her to miss her scheduled Nobel ceremony.
- Despite her injuries, Ms Machado plans to return to Venezuela to pursue a peaceful transition of government from President Nicolas Maduro.
- Ms Machado expressed support for Trump's strategy against Maduro, which includes a significant US naval presence in the Caribbean, despite the White House previously criticising her Nobel win.