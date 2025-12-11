Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Venezuela’s Machado comes out of hiding to accept Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado reappears as Nobel laureate
  • Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado made her first public appearance in nearly a year in Oslo, Norway, following a daring escape from her home country.
  • Machado, who had been in hiding and faced a decade-long travel ban, defied her fugitive status to greet cheering supporters outside her hotel.
  • Her appearance followed her daughter accepting the prestigious Nobel Prize on her behalf, as Machado was unable to attend the ceremony in time.
  • Machado was barred from running in Venezuela's presidential election after accusing President Nicolas Maduro of stealing the July 2024 vote, leading to widespread repression.
  • The Nobel committee chair praised Machado's "extraordinary civilian courage" and condemned Venezuela as a "brutal authoritarian state" under Maduro's leadership.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in