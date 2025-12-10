Daughter of Maria Corina Machado collects Nobel Prize amid threats
- Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her mother's behalf in Oslo.
- Machado was unable to attend the ceremony as she has been living in hiding due to security threats and a ban from public office.
- The Nobel Institute confirmed Machado was safe but stated her life would be in danger if she travelled, with Venezuela's attorney general warning she would be considered a “fugitive”.
- Her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, read a speech from her mother accusing the Venezuelan government of “state terrorism.”
- The award comes amidst escalating tensions between Venezuela and the US, with Trump reportedly issuing an ultimatum to President Nicolas Maduro.