United Airlines flight attendant drank miniature bottles of alcohol on journey to UK
- United Airlines flight attendant Margit Lake was treated by paramedics at Heathrow after a flight from San Francisco, having consumed alcohol on board.
- Ms Lake, 56, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 216mg, which is ten times the legal limit of 20mg for working on a plane.
- She admitted to drinking multiple miniature bottles she brought onto the aircraft, stating she felt isolated and was dealing with grief.
- Ms Lake, who had a 26-year career with United Airlines, resigned almost immediately after the incident.
- She was ordered to pay a fine of £1,461, a £584 victim surcharge, and £85 in court costs after admitting to performing an aviation function while under the influence of alcohol.