Marco Rubio clarifies if US has plans for military action in Venezuela
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified that the US is not 'postured' for military action in Venezuela, despite earlier statements about being 'prepared to use force' and a recent operation to capture Nicolas Maduro.
- Rubio clarified that the only US military presence in Venezuela would be Marine guards at an embassy and stated he does not anticipate needing congressional authorization for sustained involvement.
- The testimony followed the capture of Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, pleaded not guilty to US drug trafficking charges, and after US strikes on alleged drug-running boats that killed over 120 people.
- Senators Chris Murphy and Tim Kaine criticised the administration's approach, with Murphy accusing the US of 'taking their oil at gunpoint' and Kaine questioning the legal rationale for the boat strikes.
- President Trump had previously indicated that US oil companies would 'run' Venezuela's oil infrastructure and sell its oil, a plan Rubio acknowledged through 'no-bid licenses' as a 'short-term fix'.