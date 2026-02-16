Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder charge after man shot dead in Southampton

The incident occurred in in Conifer Road, Southampton
The incident occurred in in Conifer Road, Southampton (PA Wire)
  • A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Southampton.
  • Marcin Buryta, of Conifer Road, Southampton, is accused of murdering 45-year-old Piotr Pruszak.
  • Mr Pruszak, a Polish national, was found with serious injuries at a property in Conifer Road on Wednesday evening and died at the scene.
  • Buryta also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon and has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.
  • A 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting aggravated burglary and remain in custody.
