Last month’s March for Life attendees warned about measles exposure
- Health officials have warned that attendees of the annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., last month may have been exposed to measles, following multiple confirmed cases in the area.
- Potential exposure locations between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2 included Union Station, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and religious institutions.
- Measles cases have surged across the United States to historic levels, with federal health officials reporting 733 confirmed cases and a significant outbreak in South Carolina reaching 920 cases.
- This surge threatens the country's longstanding measles elimination status, achieved in 2000, with most new infections occurring in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
- Experts attribute the rise to increasing vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, prompting calls from officials like Dr. Mehmet Oz for people to get vaccinated, and a bill in South Carolina to ban religious exemptions.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks