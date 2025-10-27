Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Controversial mansion tax is ‘incoherent’, Rachel Reeves warned

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves (PA Wire)
  • Mervyn King, former Bank of England governor, criticised the government's tax strategy as incoherent, stating problems cannot be resolved by simply adding more wealth taxes.
  • The Chancellor is reportedly considering a 'mansion tax' on properties valued at £2m or more, with an annual charge of 1% on the amount exceeding that threshold.
  • Several senior cabinet members, including David Lammy and Shabana Mahmood, are understood to oppose such wealth taxes due to concerns about their impact.
  • Discussions within government also include potential changes to the 45p top rate of income tax, which some sources suggest would be a popular move within the party.
  • Rachel Reeves is currently leading a UK delegation to Saudi Arabia to progress a trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council and attend the Future Investment Initiative.
