Five dead and five injured after apartment fire in Spain

The fire started in a storage room [stock image]
The fire started in a storage room [stock image] (PA Archive)
  • Five people died and five others sustained light injuries in a fire at an apartment building in Manlleu, northeastern Spain, late on Monday.
  • The blaze originated in the storage room of a five-story apartment block in the town, which is located north of Barcelona.
  • All five fatalities were young people who did not reside in the building; the cause of the fire and why the victims could not escape the attic storage room remain unknown.
  • Four of the injured were later discharged from hospital, while the fifth did not require hospitalisation.
  • Catalan police have launched an investigation into the incident, and Catalonia's regional leader, Salvador Illa, offered his condolences.

