Manhunt underway after two inmates mistakenly released from prison

Lammy cannot say whether another asylum seeker has been accidentally released since Kebatu
  • An Algerian sex offender, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth, prompting a police manhunt six days after the error.
  • Kaddour-Cherif, who was in the UK illegally and subject to deportation, had been convicted of trespass with intent to steal and previously for indecent exposure.
  • A second prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, convicted of multiple fraud offences, was also wrongly freed from the same London prison.
  • The incidents follow the mistaken release of another migrant sex offender, Hadush Kebatu, last month, leading to renewed criticism of the Justice Secretary, David Lammy.
  • The blunders have been labelled a "full-blown crisis" by the Conservatives, highlighting systemic issues at HMP Wandsworth, which was previously in special measures and saw a terror suspect escape in 2023.
