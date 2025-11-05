Manhunt underway after two inmates mistakenly released from prison
- An Algerian sex offender, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth, prompting a police manhunt six days after the error.
- Kaddour-Cherif, who was in the UK illegally and subject to deportation, had been convicted of trespass with intent to steal and previously for indecent exposure.
- A second prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, convicted of multiple fraud offences, was also wrongly freed from the same London prison.
- The incidents follow the mistaken release of another migrant sex offender, Hadush Kebatu, last month, leading to renewed criticism of the Justice Secretary, David Lammy.
- The blunders have been labelled a "full-blown crisis" by the Conservatives, highlighting systemic issues at HMP Wandsworth, which was previously in special measures and saw a terror suspect escape in 2023.