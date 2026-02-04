Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lying Mandelson ‘betrayed our country’, furious Starmer tells MPs

Mandelson lied repeatedly and I regret appointing him, says Starmer
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accused Lord Mandelson of betraying the UK and repeatedly lying about his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Sir Keir expressed regret over appointing Lord Mandelson as the US ambassador, stating he would not have done so with current knowledge.
  • The Prime Minister confirmed he has discussed with the King the removal of Lord Mandelson from the Privy Council due to bringing its reputation into disrepute.
  • Although Lord Mandelson has resigned from the House of Lords, new legislation is being prepared to prevent him from continuing to use his title.
  • The Government has agreed to release documents concerning Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, following a parliamentary demand from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, subject to national security and international relations considerations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in