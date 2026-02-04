Lying Mandelson ‘betrayed our country’, furious Starmer tells MPs
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer accused Lord Mandelson of betraying the UK and repeatedly lying about his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Sir Keir expressed regret over appointing Lord Mandelson as the US ambassador, stating he would not have done so with current knowledge.
- The Prime Minister confirmed he has discussed with the King the removal of Lord Mandelson from the Privy Council due to bringing its reputation into disrepute.
- Although Lord Mandelson has resigned from the House of Lords, new legislation is being prepared to prevent him from continuing to use his title.
- The Government has agreed to release documents concerning Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, following a parliamentary demand from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, subject to national security and international relations considerations.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks