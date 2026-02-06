Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police seen leaving Mandelson’s London home carrying boxes

Police searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson
  • Police officers have been seen leaving Lord Mandelson’s London residence carrying several boxes.
  • Seven officers departed the Camden property at approximately 8.23pm, with one observed carrying a white cardboard box and another a blue plastic container.
  • Reporters’ cameras flashed as they drove away in vehicles stationed outside.
  • The Metropolitan Police said officers from its central specialist crime team carried out two warrants in Camden, north London, and Wiltshire in connection with an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences.
  • The force said the alleged offences involved a 72-year-old man and confirmed that he had not been arrested.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in