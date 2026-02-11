Officials probe Mandelson’s Epstein links dating back to Blair era
- Officials are reviewing 25 years of records to find evidence linking Lord Peter Mandelson to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Civil servants are examining correspondence from Lord Mandelson's tenures as Northern Ireland Secretary under Tony Blair (1999-2002) and Business Secretary under Gordon Brown (2008-2010).
- The Metropolitan Police initiated an investigation into Lord Mandelson last week regarding allegations of misconduct in public office.
- Sir Keir Starmer has told ministers they should be “acting together” after they were warned not to follow Wes Streeting in publishing messages with Peter Mandelson
- The Cabinet Office has instructed government members not to share material that could be covered by a Commons motion regarding Lord Mandelson's appointment as U.S. ambassador.
