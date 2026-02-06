Gordon Brown makes Mandelson admission amid Epstein controversy
- Gordon Brown has expressed profound regret over his decision to bring Peter Mandelson into his government, writing in The Guardian that he takes full responsibility for the appointment.
- The former prime minister added that revelations of Lord Mandelson leaking sensitive information had caused him "revulsion".
- “I have to take personal responsibility for appointing Mandelson to his ministerial role in 2008. I greatly regret this appointment,” he wrote, adding he did not know about his links to Epstein.
- “I did so in spite of him being anything but a friend to me, because I thought that his unquestioned knowledge of Europe and beyond could help us as we dealt with the global financial crisis.
- “I now know that I was wrong. He seems to have used market-sensitive inside information to betray the principles in which he said he believed, and he betrayed the people who believed in them – and him.”
