Police make more arrests following Manchester synagogue terror attack
- Three additional individuals, a man and two women, have been arrested in connection with a terror attack on a Manchester synagogue, bringing the total number of arrests to six.
- The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, attempted to force entry into the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue with a knife on Yom Kippur, shouting "this is what they get for killing our children".
- Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie from entering; Mr Daulby was fatally shot by armed police.
- Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape and, despite having a non-counter-terrorism criminal history, was not known to counter-terrorism policing, though he is believed to have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology.
- The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police's use of lethal force, as a post-mortem examination indicated Mr Daulby suffered a fatal gunshot wound.