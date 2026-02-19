Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Restaurant alleges group walked out without paying £234 bill for steaks and cocktails

‘Dine and dashers’ walk out after 'racking up £234 Valentines Day bill'
  • A Greater Manchester restaurant, Chadderton Bar and Grill, shared CCTV footage of a group of diners who allegedly left without paying a £234 bill on Valentine's Day.
  • The restaurant posted on Facebook, requesting the group to contact them and settle the outstanding amount.
  • The bill included several fillet steaks and cocktails, as shown in a receipt image shared by the business.
  • Chadderton Bar and Grill stated they usually respect customer privacy but felt it was important to raise awareness and protect other local businesses.
  • Reports indicate the group has since contacted the restaurant and committed to returning to settle the bill.
