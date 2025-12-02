Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Ghost train’ from Manchester to London will now take passengers after outcry

  • The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) initially decided that the 7am express train service from Manchester to London Euston would run without passengers from 15 December.
  • This decision was made to create a 'firebreak' on the West Coast Main Line, allowing the train to be moved flexibly to aid performance management and service recovery during disruptions.
  • Avanti West Coast, the operator of the route, and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander opposed the ORR's initial ruling.
  • The ORR subsequently reversed its decision, allowing the 7am service to continue operating with passengers.
  • The reversal acknowledged the service's importance and popularity, despite the ORR's belief that it could negatively impact reliability and punctuality.
