Jewish charity boss makes stark warning about antisemitism
- A leading Jewish charity, the Community Security Trust (CST), has warned that antisemitism is being allowed to 'flourish' in the UK due to inaction from politicians and wider society.
- Dave Rich, policy director at the CST, stated that incitement in mosque sermons has been 'off the charts' since the 7 October attacks.
- Mr Rich criticised social media platforms, regulators, and political figures for their collective failure to address the proliferation of antisemitic messaging.
- He highlighted the daily online incitement against Jewish people and noted that social media companies are doing less to combat it than in the past.
- Rich expressed that there is a broad inability or reluctance across civil society and industry to recognise and deal with antisemitic incitement, leading to calls for action rather than just sympathy.