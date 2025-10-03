Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Victim of synagogue attack likely shot by police in ‘tragic’ twist

Video Player Placeholder
Tributes paid at scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack
  • Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed in a terror attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.
  • Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into people and stabbed a man before being shot dead by police seven minutes after the attack began; he was not armed with a gun.
  • Greater Manchester Police have said that one of the deceased victims is believed to have been accidentally shot by police, while another injured person also sustained a gunshot wound.
  • Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson described the fatal shooting as a "tragic and unforeseen consequence" of officers' urgent action to end the attack and prevent further harm.
  • Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have since been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in