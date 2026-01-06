Families of Manchester Arena victims slam ‘untrustworthy’ MI5
- Families impacted by the Manchester Arena bombing have accused MI5 of failing them and called for increased scrutiny of the security service.
- They have written to the Prime Minister, demanding MI5's full inclusion in new legislation aimed at preventing public life cover-ups.
- An inquiry previously concluded that the 2017 attack, which killed 22 people, could have been stopped if MI5 had acted on key intelligence.
- Sir Keir Starmer introduced the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, or 'Hillsborough Law', to compel public officials to be truthful after disasters.
- Almost £20 million was recently awarded to 16 child victims who suffered injuries, some catastrophic, in the suicide bombing carried out by Salman Abedi.