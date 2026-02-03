Flight delays after man climbs onto plane roof
- A man caused two hours of flight delays at Valencia’s Manises airport on Saturday after climbing onto the roof of an Amsterdam-bound Vueling Airbus A320.
- Witnesses filmed the man gesturing and shouting at staff and security workers from the aircraft fuselage before he was removed about 6.30pm.
- The Guardia Civil reported that the individual was admitted to a local hospital due to an “altered psychological state” and was not carrying any weapons.
- He has been reported for violating the Air Safety Law, an offence that can incur financial penalties and prison sentences.
- Spanish airport operator Aena has launched an internal investigation into how the man gained access to the restricted operations area.
