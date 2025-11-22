Mamdani and Trump surprise with warm words at The White House
- Donald Trump held a surprisingly cordial meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House, despite their history of mutual public criticism.
- Trump, who previously labelled Mamdani a 'communist', now stated he would be 'a really great mayor' and pledged to help him address affordability issues in New York.
- Mamdani, a self-avowed socialist who had called Trump a 'despot' and 'fascist', described the meeting as 'productive' and focused on their shared love for New York City.
- During a joint press conference, Trump defended Mamdani when reporters questioned his past criticisms, implying he did not take offence to being called a 'fascist'.
- The two men discussed working together to deliver affordability for New Yorkers, with Trump expressing a desire for Mamdani to be a 'spectacular success' for the city.