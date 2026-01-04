Mamdani issues verdict on Venezuela attack in call with Trump
- New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani personally contacted Donald Trump to express his opposition to US military action in Venezuela.
- Mamdani stated that the operations, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, constitute an act of war and violate federal and international law.
- The mayor highlighted that these actions directly affect New Yorkers, particularly the tens of thousands of Venezuelan residents in the city.
- Mamdani confirmed he registered his opposition during a brief call with the president, stating, "I registered my opposition, I made it clear and we left it at that."
- Nicolás Maduro is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is expected to face federal drug and weapons charges in Manhattan.