Why former Mamdani aide was erased from magazine cover
- Catherine Almonte Da Costa resigned from her role in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration after antisemitic social media posts she made as a teenager resurfaced.
- Da Costa, who was appointed to lead Mamdani's office of appointments, offered her resignation on December 18.
- She was subsequently edited out of a New York magazine cover featuring the Mayor-elect and his inner circle, which was photographed the day before her resignation.
- The magazine's editors deemed it "inappropriate" to publish her image, resulting in an open white space on the cover where she had originally featured.
- Da Costa expressed "deep regret" for her past statements, while Mamdani accepted her resignation, acknowledging her remorse.