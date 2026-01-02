Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why former Mamdani aide was erased from magazine cover

Zohran Mamdani becomes first New York mayor to be sworn in on the Quran
  • Catherine Almonte Da Costa resigned from her role in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration after antisemitic social media posts she made as a teenager resurfaced.
  • Da Costa, who was appointed to lead Mamdani's office of appointments, offered her resignation on December 18.
  • She was subsequently edited out of a New York magazine cover featuring the Mayor-elect and his inner circle, which was photographed the day before her resignation.
  • The magazine's editors deemed it "inappropriate" to publish her image, resulting in an open white space on the cover where she had originally featured.
  • Da Costa expressed "deep regret" for her past statements, while Mamdani accepted her resignation, acknowledging her remorse.
