Former Tory named as new Reform UK leader in Scotland
- Nigel Farage has unveiled Lord Malcolm Offord, a millionaire former Conservative donor and minister, as Reform UK’s new leader in Scotland.
- Lord Offord, who was made a peer by Boris Johnson, defected to Reform UK in December, stating the Scottish Conservatives had 'given up' on Scotland.
- He will resign from his seat in the House of Lords to stand for election to Holyrood in May.
- Offord was directly appointed to the leadership role by Mr Farage, rather than being elected.
- Mr Farage expressed confidence that Reform UK will be seen as the main opposition to the SNP in Scotland, surpassing both the Conservative and Labour parties.