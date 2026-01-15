Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Tory named as new Reform UK leader in Scotland

Malcolm Offord tells Kemi Badenoch 'it's not personal' after defecting to Reform
  • Nigel Farage has unveiled Lord Malcolm Offord, a millionaire former Conservative donor and minister, as Reform UK’s new leader in Scotland.
  • Lord Offord, who was made a peer by Boris Johnson, defected to Reform UK in December, stating the Scottish Conservatives had 'given up' on Scotland.
  • He will resign from his seat in the House of Lords to stand for election to Holyrood in May.
  • Offord was directly appointed to the leadership role by Mr Farage, rather than being elected.
  • Mr Farage expressed confidence that Reform UK will be seen as the main opposition to the SNP in Scotland, surpassing both the Conservative and Labour parties.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in