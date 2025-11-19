Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

How changing time zone could improve the health of a country

Sunset in Malaysia – but is it at the right time?
Sunset in Malaysia – but is it at the right time? (EPA)
  • A social media post by Malaysian minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz about an early morning run in Sabah has reignited debate over the nation's time zone.
  • Peninsular Malaysia operates on GMT+8, an hour ahead of its natural longitude, resulting in sunrises around 7 am, later than neighbouring countries like Indonesia.
  • The current time zone was adopted in 1981 by then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to align Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah and Sarawak, with Singapore also following suit.
  • Critics argue that the late sunrise limits morning daylight, disrupts circadian rhythms, and could contribute to health issues such as diabetes and obesity.
  • Despite calls for a return to GMT+7, the Malaysian government maintains that altering the time zone would have significant economic consequences and is unwilling to reverse the 1981 decision.
