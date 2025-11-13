Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists develop first anti-malaria drug in 25 years

What to know about malaria
  • Scientists have developed GanLum, a new anti-malaria drug, the first in 25 years, which has shown a cure rate of over 97 per cent in trials.
  • Developed by Novartis, the treatment works by disrupting the malaria parasite's internal protein transport system, which is crucial for its survival.
  • GanLum was created to combat emerging resistance to existing anti-malaria treatments, and also has the potential to block disease transmission.
  • A large clinical trial involved 1,700 adults and children across 34 sites in 12 Sub-Saharan African countries, with findings presented at a meeting in Toronto.
  • Experts describe the drug as potentially “the biggest advance in malaria treatment for decades” due to its high efficacy against multiple forms of the parasite and resistant strains.
