Over half of Americans believe Trump’s deportation push has gone too far

Federal agent shoots Venezuelan immigrant during Minneapolis arrest attempt
  • A new poll indicates that 51% of U.S. citizens believe the presence of ICE agents in American cities has a negative impact.
  • The survey was conducted after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Goodon by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, with 51% considering it an inappropriate use of force.
  • During ongoing demonstrations against ICE in Minneapolis, another man was shot and wounded by a federal immigration agent.
  • The research also found that 47% of Americans are more concerned about the federal response to protests than the protests themselves.
  • A majority of Americans, 52%, now believe the president's deportation push has gone too far, an increase from 45% in a previous survey.
