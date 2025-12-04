Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major incident declared in Derby as hundreds of homes evacuated and explosives arrests made

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in Derby
Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in Derby (Alamy/PA)
  • Hundreds of residents in Derby have been evacuated from their homes after police arrested two men on suspicion of explosives offences.
  • A major incident was declared, establishing an evacuation zone for around 200 properties, with residents advised to prepare for a 24-hour displacement.
  • Police arrested two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, after executing a warrant at an address in Vulcan Street following intelligence about materials.
  • Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the investigation is not being treated as a terrorism incident and stated there is no wider risk to the community, with evacuations being a precaution.
  • A rest centre has been established at the Salvation Army, and police have urged evacuees to take essential items such as medicines and make arrangements for pets.
