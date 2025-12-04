Major incident declared in Derby as hundreds of homes evacuated and explosives arrests made
- Hundreds of residents in Derby have been evacuated from their homes after police arrested two men on suspicion of explosives offences.
- A major incident was declared, establishing an evacuation zone for around 200 properties, with residents advised to prepare for a 24-hour displacement.
- Police arrested two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, after executing a warrant at an address in Vulcan Street following intelligence about materials.
- Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the investigation is not being treated as a terrorism incident and stated there is no wider risk to the community, with evacuations being a precaution.
- A rest centre has been established at the Salvation Army, and police have urged evacuees to take essential items such as medicines and make arrangements for pets.