How Majestic is toasting a successful Christmas
- Majestic Wine recorded its most successful trading day in history on 23 December, with a robust Christmas Eve also contributing to strong festive sales.
- Over the five weeks leading up to 29 December, the retailer saw a nearly 1 per cent increase in overall sales and an 11 per cent surge in customer numbers.
- This positive performance stands in stark contrast to the broader retail alcohol market, which contracted by 4.1 per cent during December.
- The strong festive trading follows a challenging financial year for Majestic, where pre-tax profit almost halved from £14.3 million to £7.8 million, impacted by government tax hikes and increased staff expenses.
- Specific product categories experienced significant growth, with fine wine sales up 4.8 per cent, English wines soaring by 27 per cent, and wines from less common regions increasing by 14 per cent.