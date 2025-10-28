Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family of two-year-old with rare blood disorder urgently seeks stem cell donor

Maison was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS) at the age of one.
Maison was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS) at the age of one. (Family Handout)
  • A two-year-old boy named Maison, diagnosed with the rare Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), urgently requires a stem cell transplant to survive.
  • Maison has spent most of his life receiving treatment at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London for the life-threatening genetic blood disorder.
  • WAS is a rare condition that primarily affects boys, impacting their body's ability to fight infection and causing symptoms such as easy bruising and prolonged bleeding.
  • His family, in collaboration with the Anthony Nolan charity, has launched the #MatchforMaison campaign to find a suitable donor.
  • They are appealing to individuals aged 16 to 30 to join the stem cell register, emphasising the critical need for potential lifesavers for conditions like WAS.
